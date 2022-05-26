La. Dept. of Treasury mails out $4.8M in unclaimed property checks
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Treasury is reminding residents that a total of 27,125 unclaimed property checks are being mailed out Thurs., May 26, totaling over $4.8 million dollars following a data match to update addresses.
Checks will be mailed to every parish in the state.
Officials report if you get a check in the mail, you can cash it right away.
To find out if you have unclaimed property, you can visit LaCashClaim.org or call the Treasury’s Unclaimed Property Division toll-free at 1-888-925-4127 from Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
