Former LSP supt. agrees through lawyer to turn over journals related to Ronald Greene’s death

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former Louisiana State Police Superintendent Kevin Reeves has agreed through his lawyer to turn over the journals under seal that he previously refused to release related to the 2019 death of Ronald Greene.

Col. Kevin Reeves (Source: WAFB)

Attorney Lewis Unglesby told the House and Government Affairs Committee during a hearing on Thursday, May 26, that Reeves will give lawmakers the journals by Friday afternoon.

Ronald Greene

A special committee of lawmakers tasked with investigating Greene’s death while he was in the custody of LSP found Reeves in contempt after refused to turn over journals he wrote during the early stages of the investigation into Greene’s death.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.