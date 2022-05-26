Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Former LSP supt. agrees through lawyer to turn over journals related to Ronald Greene’s death

Former LSP Supt. Kevin Reeves has agreed through his lawyer to turn over journals under seal related to the death of Ronald Greene.
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former Louisiana State Police Superintendent Kevin Reeves has agreed through his lawyer to turn over the journals under seal that he previously refused to release related to the 2019 death of Ronald Greene.

Col. Kevin Reeves (Source: WAFB)
Col. Kevin Reeves (Source: WAFB)

Attorney Lewis Unglesby told the House and Government Affairs Committee during a hearing on Thursday, May 26, that Reeves will give lawmakers the journals by Friday afternoon.

Ronald Greene
Ronald Greene

A special committee of lawmakers tasked with investigating Greene’s death while he was in the custody of LSP found Reeves in contempt after refused to turn over journals he wrote during the early stages of the investigation into Greene’s death.

RELATED STORIES
Committee investigating Ronald Greene’s death votes to hold former LSP leader in contempt
Committee investigating Ronald Greene’s death hears testimony from former LSP officials
Two lawyers spar over LSP Commission procedures
EXCLUSIVE AUDIO: Former LSP head questioned by La. Speaker of House on Ronald Greene

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say

Latest News

Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
(Source: pexels.com)
La. Dept. of Treasury mails out $4.8M in unclaimed property checks
Former LSP Supt. Kevin Reeves has agreed through his lawyer to turn over the journals under...
Former LSP supt. agrees through lawyer to turn over journals related to Ronald Greene’s death
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp y Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
GRAPHIC: Amber Heard ends testimony asking Depp to ‘leave me alone’