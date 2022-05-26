Firecracker Ribs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When the weather warms up, the grills come out, and this deliciously easy recipe will please the crowds at any occasion. Slow-roasting in the oven ensures the ribs will be “falling-off-the-bone” tender, and the grilling will give them the smoky flavor as well as the crispy goodness that will sure to light their palates on fire!

Prep Time: 6 Hours

Yields: 8–10 Servings

Ingredients:

2 racks of baby back or spare ribs

2 tsps ground cayenne pepper

2 tbsps Wright’s® Liquid Smoke, optional

salt to taste

granulated garlic to taste

1 cup brown sugar

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

2 tsps minced garlic

2 tbsps grated fresh ginger

2 cups prepared barbecue sauce

Method:

Wash ribs under cold running water and pat dry with paper towels. Place in a large baking dish with a 1-inch lip then set aside. NOTE: If you wish to achieve a smoky flavor in your oven instead of on the grill, sprinkle 2 tablespoons Wright’s® liquid smoke over ribs, rubbing well into the meat.

Season ribs to taste using salt and granulated garlic. Set aside. In a medium bowl, combine cayenne pepper, brown sugar, cinnamon, minced garlic, and ginger, mixing well. Rub ribs well on all sides with the seasoning mixture. Tightly cover ribs with aluminum foil and place in refrigerator for 3–4 hours. When ready to cook, arrange the oven rack to lower position and preheat the oven to 300°F. Remove ribs from the refrigerator and allow them to sit at room temperature for 15 minutes.

When ready to roast, add 1 cup of water to the bottom of the baking dish and keep ribs tightly covered with aluminum foil. Place ribs in the lower part of the oven and roast for 2–2½ hours or until ribs are tender, turning every 45 minutes. Remove foil and allow to brown, meat-side up, for 30 minutes. NOTE: If you choose to skip the grill, brush barbecue sauce evenly onto the ribs during the last 30 minutes browning process.

If you prefer a natural smoky flavor over the grill instead of liquid smoke, preheat the grill to medium heat at this time, adding your favorite smoke wood to enhance the flavor. When ribs are browned, carefully remove them from the oven. Grill ribs for 10–15 minutes on each side or until cooked thoroughly, brushing evenly with barbecue sauce during the grilling process. Be careful not to burn ribs. Remove and serve immediately.

