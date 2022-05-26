Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Dad, daughter make memories after she asks him to prom

By Lauren Martinez and Gray News staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) - A Las Vegas father took his daughter to her high school prom after she asked him to be her date, complete with a heartfelt prom proposal.

When Jermel Jones got home, he was asked to read notes as part of a prom proposal that has received over 2 million views. As he read, each note tugged at his heart strings a little more, and he began crying.

The trail of notes led him to his daughter, Janel Jones, holding a sign that said, “Will you go to prom with me?”

It was a promise Janel made years ago, and it was a promise she wanted to keep, KVVU reports.

“I’ve always told her I’m that guy. She doesn’t need nobody, and as she got older, you start to lose that by the wayside, her getting older and thinking. When she asked me to the prom, it was just like, ‘Wow, I’ve never been to the prom,’” Jermel said.

To celebrate a first for dad and daughter, the Jones family went all out. They rented a hotel room, decorated from floor to ceiling.

“I think it’s just a special moment that you can keep forever. You always have this moment with each other,” Janel said.

While Janel was getting her makeup done, Jermel talked about feeling nervous, something many prom dates feel.

“Very, very nervous. I don’t know how I’m going to dance? Am I supposed to dance or you know? It’s not for me. It’s for her,” Jermel said.

But after they finally arrived at prom night in a limo, both dad and daughter hit the dance floor.

“It’s my baby’s day. She’s a young adult. She’s about to go off on her venture, and for us to have this last moment, to make it just special as possible, knowing that this is my first - her first - I just want it to be amazing,” Jermel said.

It might not be Jermel’s last time at prom: he still has one more daughter.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say

Latest News

mental health generic
Aristada drug for schizophrenia
Former President Donald Trump reacted with approval to the chants by Capitol rioters...
Sources: Trump approved of Capitol rioters’ threats against Pence
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, May 26
Much nicer weather ahead into the Memorial Day weekend
Authorities have begun to piece together a timeline of the tragedy, as they look for answers...
More details emerge about gunman in Texas school shooting
Most of the victims were fourth grade students, gunned down in their elementary school...
Remembering the victims of Texas school shooting