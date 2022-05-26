CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD asking for help in unsolved homicide of 3-year-old Devin Page Jr.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Detectives and the family of Devin Page Jr. are asking for the public’s assistance in helping solve the death of their 3-year-old son.

BRPD Detectives and the family of Devin Page Jr. are asking for the public's help in solving the death of t heir son. (BRPD)

Back on April 12, detectives arrived to the 5100 block of Fairfields Avenue to investigate a late-night shooting. Officials state that Page Jr. was struck by gunfire while he was asleep in his bed and he was not the intended target.

The family is asking that anyone with information on who shot and killed their son to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or you can submit an anonymous tip at the Crime Stoppers website.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.