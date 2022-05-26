Chance to dry out right through the holiday weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After several days of rain, the local weather pattern will be remaining dry right on through the upcoming Memorial Day holiday weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, May 26 (WAFB)

The cold front that helped push out all the rain is setting up some nice days ahead. Temperatures will be cooler than normal through Saturday morning.

Humidity levels will be very comfortable Thursday and Friday before seeing a very slight increase through the weekend. By Memorial Day Monday a summer-like feel will begin.

A summer-like weather pattern begins to take shape by the middle of next week. Temperatures will be hot with humid conditions. Daily pop-up afternoon showers and t-storms will occur. Highs will reach the low 90°s with feels like temperatures in the mid to upper 90°s during the heat of the day.

Hurricane season officially begins Wednesday June 1st. Be sure to check out the 5th Season hurricane special Wednesday June 1st at 6:30 PM on WAFB and our streaming service WAFB+.

