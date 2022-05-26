Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Chance to dry out right through the holiday weekend

Jeff Morrow gives the noon weather forecast on Thursday, May 26, 2022.
By Jeff Morrow
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After several days of rain, the local weather pattern will be remaining dry right on through the upcoming Memorial Day holiday weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, May 26
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, May 26(WAFB)

The cold front that helped push out all the rain is setting up some nice days ahead. Temperatures will be cooler than normal through Saturday morning.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, May 26
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, May 26(WAFB)

Humidity levels will be very comfortable Thursday and Friday before seeing a very slight increase through the weekend. By Memorial Day Monday a summer-like feel will begin.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, May 26
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, May 26(WAFB)

A summer-like weather pattern begins to take shape by the middle of next week. Temperatures will be hot with humid conditions. Daily pop-up afternoon showers and t-storms will occur. Highs will reach the low 90°s with feels like temperatures in the mid to upper 90°s during the heat of the day.

Hurricane season officially begins Wednesday June 1st. Be sure to check out the 5th Season hurricane special Wednesday June 1st at 6:30 PM on WAFB and our streaming service WAFB+.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, May 26
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, May 26(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say

Latest News

Jeff Morrow gives the noon weather forecast on Thursday, May 26, 2022.
FIRST ALERT NOON FORECAST: Thursday, May 26
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Thursday, May 26
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Thursday, May 26
FIRST ALERT 6 A.M. FORECAST: Thursday, May 26
FIRST ALERT 6 A.M. FORECAST: Thursday, May 26
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, May 26
Much nicer weather ahead into the Memorial Day weekend