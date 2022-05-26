Ask the Expert
Baker job, educational fair features dozens of employers, resources

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Baker will host an in-person job and educational fair Thurs., May 26 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The event will take place at the Baker City Hall Auditorium located at 3325 Groom Road.

Seasonal, full-time and part-time opportunities are available for members of the community and students.

Participating employers and resources include:

AT&T, Baton Rouge Fire Dept, Baton Rouge Police Dept, BRCC Educational Opportunity Centers, CATS, Cetera Investors, City of Baker Fire Dept, City of Baker HR, City of Baker Police, City of Baker Schools, City of Baton Rouge/Parish of East Baton Rouge, City of Baton Rouge/Parish of East Baton Rouge Department of Maintenance, City of Baton Rouge Parish of East Baton Rouge – DPW Buildings & Grounds, City of Baton Rouge/East Baton Rouge Parish Department of Fleet Management, City Parish of Baton Rouge/Fleet Management, City Year, State Farm, DRAX (Amite Big Energy), East Baton Rouge Parish Traffic Engineering, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, EBRP Buildings and Grounds, EBRP Council on Aging, EBRP Dept of Human Resources and Dept of Maintenance, EBRP Sheriff Office, Gulf Coast Social Services, Ilera Holistic Healthcare, Southern University’s LA Small Business Development Center, Louisiana Workforce Commission, Republic Services, Shoppers Value, TEEM Academy, Turner Industries, Valuzzo (McDonalds), Walmart, Woodforest Bank, and more.

Job seekers and employers interested in more information should go to the City of Baker website at www.cityofbakerla.com and click on the job fair link.

