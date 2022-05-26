Aristada drug for schizophrenia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - More than three million people in the U.S. are living with schizophrenia, a chronic brain disorder characterized by delusions and auditory and visual hallucinations. Medications can treat symptoms, but for some with severe schizophrenia, it can be difficult to remember to take a pill every day. Now, an injectable is providing an alternative.

“The FBI is bugging my house.” “My thoughts are being monitored.” “They are coming to get me.”

These are some of the delusions more than 90 percent of people with schizophrenia experience along with auditory and visual hallucinations.

“Schizophrenia can really be detrimental to someone’s brain,” Rakesh Amin, MD, the Chief Medical Officer at Athena Care, told Ivanhoe Newswire.

Advances have been made in medications to control symptoms, but the problem happens when patients stop taking their medications.

Dr. Amin explained, “Once we treat these patients and we get relief of their symptoms, most of these patients are going to stop their medications.”

Schizophrenia is a chronic brain disorder that needs to be managed with continuous medication.

“Once they stop their medications, it can lead to exacerbation of their psychosis,” Dr. Amin added.

Aristada is an injectable that is giving patients an alternative to daily oral medications. It can be given every four, six, or eight weeks and the medicine is slowly released into the body over time. In an international study, patients on Aristada had fewer delusions and hallucinations after 12 weeks.

Dr. Amin stated, “We can provide them an extra layer of protection in terms of treatment adherence but also, an extra layer of protection to help with their brain.”

Aristada is to be administered by a healthcare professional.

Dr. Amin said some side effects include weight gain, muscle contractions, anxiety, insomnia, and headaches. He also said patients who take Aristada should not drink alcohol or take illicit drugs including marijuana because it may interfere with how Aristada works.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.