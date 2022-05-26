Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Aristada drug for schizophrenia

mental health generic
mental health generic(MGN)
By Milvionne Chery and Roque Correa
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - More than three million people in the U.S. are living with schizophrenia, a chronic brain disorder characterized by delusions and auditory and visual hallucinations. Medications can treat symptoms, but for some with severe schizophrenia, it can be difficult to remember to take a pill every day. Now, an injectable is providing an alternative.

“The FBI is bugging my house.” “My thoughts are being monitored.” “They are coming to get me.”

These are some of the delusions more than 90 percent of people with schizophrenia experience along with auditory and visual hallucinations.

“Schizophrenia can really be detrimental to someone’s brain,” Rakesh Amin, MD, the Chief Medical Officer at Athena Care, told Ivanhoe Newswire.

Advances have been made in medications to control symptoms, but the problem happens when patients stop taking their medications.

Dr. Amin explained, “Once we treat these patients and we get relief of their symptoms, most of these patients are going to stop their medications.”

Schizophrenia is a chronic brain disorder that needs to be managed with continuous medication.

“Once they stop their medications, it can lead to exacerbation of their psychosis,” Dr. Amin added.

Aristada is an injectable that is giving patients an alternative to daily oral medications. It can be given every four, six, or eight weeks and the medicine is slowly released into the body over time. In an international study, patients on Aristada had fewer delusions and hallucinations after 12 weeks.

Dr. Amin stated, “We can provide them an extra layer of protection in terms of treatment adherence but also, an extra layer of protection to help with their brain.”

Aristada is to be administered by a healthcare professional.

Dr. Amin said some side effects include weight gain, muscle contractions, anxiety, insomnia, and headaches. He also said patients who take Aristada should not drink alcohol or take illicit drugs including marijuana because it may interfere with how Aristada works.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say

Latest News

A $25 million Ochsner Clinic opens up in Gonzales in hopes of providing more medical care to...
Population growth in Ascension Parish means more options to health care
Population growth in Ascension Parish means more options to health care
LDH may soon be in charge of approving emergency plans for nursing homes
Gut health affects Melanoma