3 adults; 1 juvenile arrested for pointing guns at victims in public places, say Ponchatoula police

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - Three adults and one juvenile have been arrested in recent days for drawing weapons on victims in public spaces, according to Ponchatoula police.

Police say that on Wed., May 18, two men were arrested after they responded to a call concerning guns being pointed at children in a Walmart parking lot on Highway 51. Officers say that after they arrived around 7:30 p.m., they were able to detain the driver Kylin Sexton, 22, of Hammond without incident. A passenger, Tyshon Coleman, of Hammond, refused to comply with his arrest but was taken into custody shortly after coming in contact with police.

Kylin Sexton and Tyshon Coleman (Ponchatoula PD)

After a vehicle search, police found the following items and recommended the following charges for Sexton and Coleman:

• 1 Glock 9mm handgun with a 40 round extension containing 32 rounds of ammunition

• 1 Glock 9mm handgun with a 30 round extension containing 30 rounds of ammunition

• 1-50 round drum magazine

• 1,580 total pills suspected to be Oxycodone Hydrochloride

• Other narcotics suspected to be Marijuana, Cocaine, Heroin, and Methamphetamine

• 1 digital scale

Tyshon Coleman was booked on the following charges and transported to the Tangipahoa Parish Jail:

• Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

• Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS

• Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS- 2 counts

• Possession of Schedule I CDS

• Possession of Schedule II CDS

• Possession of a Firearm While Possessing CDS

Kylin Sexton was booked on the following charges and transported to the Tangipahoa Parish Jail:

• Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS

• Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS – 2 counts

• Possession of Schedule I CDS

• Possession of Schedule II CDS

• Possession of a Firearm While Possessing CDS

Ponchatoula police find firearms and drugs after a recent arrest (Ponchatoula PD)

On the afternoon of Sunday (May 22), police say that they arrested an 18-year-old and one 16-year-old juvenile following a fight in which semi-automatic rifles were drawn.

Charles Wheeler and the unidentified juvenile were arrested after an attempt to flee from law enforcement and police also say that they were carrying an AR-15 and an AK-47 at the moment of their arrest.

Police say that they received calls about a fight that broke out at the Community Center on North 5th Street around 2:30 p.m. Officers say that while the fight was going on, Wheeler allegedly stole the firearms from the backseat of a vehicle.

Wheeler was booked on the theft of a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm. He was later transferred to the Tangipahoa Parish Jail. The juvenile was booked for possession of stolen property and aggravated assault with a firearm. He was transferred to the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center.

Police say that no shots were fired during the altercation.

READ MORE

2 detained after shots fired at St. Tammany sports complex

Louisiana outpacing nation in mass shootings per capita

St. Tammany deputy shot on burglary call, 13-year-old suspect in custody, sheriff says

Victim shoots Hammond teen after robbery and altercation; suspect’s mother also arrested, Tangipahoa sheriff says

Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say

Fugitive; second suspect arrested after barricaded in Hammond hotel room

Man left in critical condition after gunmen ambush vehicle, Tangipahoa sheriff says

19-year-old booked for rape and kidnapping of Southeastern student

$5,000 reward offered for info that may lead to Strawberry Fest shooters’ arrest

Lutcher man fatally shot in crowded location; deputies searching for answers

Slidell police arrest two of ‘several’ juvenile offenders they say crossed parish lines intent on crime

16-year-old female accused of fatally stabbing man at Bogalusa apartment

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.