Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Women and invisible work: It’s time to be seen and paid!

According to the National Women’s Law Center, the U.S. currently has the lowest level of female...
According to the National Women’s Law Center, the U.S. currently has the lowest level of female workforce participation since 1988.(Ivanhoe Newswire)
By Julie Marks and Roque Correa
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) – According to the National Women’s Law Center, the U.S. currently has the lowest level of female workforce participation since 1988.

While the pandemic has been a factor, another problem is invisible labor in the workplace and since the start of the pandemic, it’s getting worse. How is it leading to burnout in women?

When it comes to your job, there’s work you can see, and then there’s invisible work.

In simple terms, invisible labor is work you do that you don’t get paid or recognized for. Research is showing women are doing the brunt of it. Around the world, women perform three out of every four hours of unpaid labor.

A recent report on women in the workplace also found female managers are more likely than males to help employees with work-life challenges and provide emotional support. They’re also more apt to advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion. But this invisible work can take its toll.

Compared to men, women leaders are more stressed and exhausted at work and almost 40-percent have considered downshifting their careers or leaving the workforce altogether. Experts say it’s important to speak up and let your supervisor know about the extra work you’re taking on and create a plan to make this invisible work visible and get recognized for it. Delegate any tasks you can and reach out before you burn out.

Various studies have shown this phenomenon also happens at home. Women are more likely than men to take on invisible household responsibilities that they don’t get paid or recognized for.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say

Latest News

Officer Jeremiah Ardoin
In latest spat about disgraced BRPD narcotics division, former officer sues
Baton Rouge Police Department
String of robberies hits Garden District neighborhood
A $25 million Ochsner Clinic opens up in Gonzales in hopes of providing more medical care to...
Population growth in Ascension means more options to health care
Louisiana State Police awarded troopers who performed above and beyond the call of duty.
LSP awards troopers for performing above and beyond call of duty