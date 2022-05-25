Woman drowns attempting to swim across Intracoastal Waterway, Houma police say

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A woman drowned Tues. (May 24) night attempting to swim across the Intracoastal Waterway south of the Twin Spans, according to Houma police.

The body of Roberta Mackles, 45, was recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard around 11 p.m.

Officials say it’s unclear why she entered the water but that she was attempting to swim from the west to the east bank. A witness told authorities that they lost sight of her as she sank below the surface of the water and was never seen again.

Houma police say that their search began at 7 p.m. Tuesday night immediately after receiving a call.

