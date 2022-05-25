Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Woman drowns attempting to swim across Intracoastal Waterway, Houma police say

The body of Roberta Mackles, 45, was recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard around 11 p.m.
The body of Roberta Mackles, 45, was recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard around 11 p.m.(Houma Police)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A woman drowned Tues. (May 24) night attempting to swim across the Intracoastal Waterway south of the Twin Spans, according to Houma police.

The body of Roberta Mackles, 45, was recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard around 11 p.m.

Officials say it’s unclear why she entered the water but that she was attempting to swim from the west to the east bank. A witness told authorities that they lost sight of her as she sank below the surface of the water and was never seen again.

Houma police say that their search began at 7 p.m. Tuesday night immediately after receiving a call.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say

Latest News

String of robberies hits Garden District neighborhood
LDH may soon be in charge of approving emergency plans for nursing homes
LDH may soon be in charge of approving emergency plans for nursing homes
Officer Jeremiah Ardoin
In latest spat about disgraced BRPD narcotics division, former officer sues
Baton Rouge Police Department
String of robberies hits Garden District neighborhood
The Memorial Day weekend is a great time to save money. So, what should you buy and what should...
YOUR MONEY: Memorial Day Deals