‘We would trade everything back for our son.’ Family of missing Baton Rouge teen still hoping for a miracle in Orange Beach

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The search continues for a missing Baton Rouge teen who was swept into rough waters in Orange Beach, Alabama.

Authorities are searching for Tyreke Walker, the 14-year-old who had just completed the eighth grade at McKinley Middle School.

“We’re trying to be hopeful, but it’s harder as each moment passes,” Said Cantam Nguyen, Tyreke’s mom.

RELATED STORY:

Baton Rouge teen missing after getting swept into rough waters at Alabama beach

What was supposed to be a birthday celebration at the beach for Walker and his family this past weekend, turned into a terrible tragedy.

“We could stand in the water, it’s just that I guess the undercurrent was pulling us back, and then the waves were hitting on top of us, knocking us underwater at the same time. It would push us down, then pull us back,” said Clint Walker, Tyreke’s father.

Eventually, Tyreke and his father Clint got separated by the strong waves.

“And we were scared for my husband to try and come in because we couldn’t see my son anymore. And I couldn’t try to, I don’t know, the idea of losing both would’ve been too hard, so I told my husband just to come in, right now, so we could figure it out,” said Nguyen.

Law enforcement has been searching for Tyreke since Saturday, and that search continued Tuesday, May 24.

“My husband said when he woke up, he actually saw some helicopters, a helicopter going back and forth, trying to look in the water. And all we can do is just pray, that there’s still time, that you know he’s going to show up,” said Nguyen.

Walker loved sports, especially baseball, and had just graduated from McKinley Middle with honors and was headed to Liberty High next year.

The family says they are grateful for the support coming from Baton Rouge and beyond.

“It’s so heartwarming, but if we didn’t have to be in this situation we wouldn’t. We would trade everything back for our son,” said Nguyen.

And now, they are still in need of your prayers.

“At the end of the day, just knowing that so many people are waiting for Tyreke, for any news of him. It makes us feel like, when he does come home, he knows that we’re waiting for him to welcome him back,” said Nguyen.

Tyreke has an older sister and a younger brother.

His mom told WAFB’s Lester Duhe’, “We just need our missing point of this 5 point star to come home.”

McKinley Middle will hold a Memorial in honor of T. Walker, on Thursday, June 2nd at 4:00 pm.

It will be held at Brooks Park, directly across the street from the school.

There is a GoFundMe to help the Walker family.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.