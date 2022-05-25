Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

WATCH: Mother saves pet goose from eagle attack while simultaneously nursing her baby

A mother recently saved her pet goose from an eagle attack while simultaneously breastfeeding. (Source: CTV NETWORK, MIKE LAZIC, CAIT OAKLEY, CNN)
By Jordan Cunningham
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER (CTV NETWORK) – Parents generally have to get good at multi-tasking. And a mother in Canada proved it recently when she saved her pet goose from an eagle attack while simultaneously nursing her baby.

“It was 6:30 p.m., so I was inside getting changed and feeding Willow for bedtime,” Cait Oakley explained.

Her pet goose, Frankie, was outside patrolling the property when an eagle swooped in and grabbed her by the neck.

You can see the eagle dragging Frankie up the driveway in video captured on Oakley’s front door camera.

That’s when Oakley – wearing just boxers and nursing her baby – charges the predator, scaring the eagle away.

“Drop it. Let go! Give me my goose back,” she yelled to the bird.

Oakley’s baby latched on for a ride and Frankie escaped without a scratch.

Video of the heroic mom moment was posted online, and the world is devouring the clip. It has over a million views on TikTok with a million more likely to come.

Copyright 2022 CTV Network via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say

Latest News

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
GRAPHIC: All those killed at Texas school were in 1 room, official says
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: 19 children, 2 adults killed in Texas school shooting
He responded by calling on Americans to act now to control an “epidemic” of mass shootings.
Matthew McConaughey reacts to school shooting in hometown of Uvalde
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner leaves a courtroom after a...
Brittney Griner’s wife tells ABC she wants WNBA star home
The nation mourns after a shooting at a Texas school. (CNN, KABB/WOAI, KSAT, KTXS, GETTY...
School massacre continues Texas’ grim run of mass shootings