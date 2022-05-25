Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Walmart pulls ‘tone-deaf’ Juneteenth products after criticism

Walmart has been criticized for using Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the...
Walmart has been criticized for using Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S., as a "marketing scheme" for its products.(cnn newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Walmart is pulling products, including an ice cream, that were attempting to commemorate Juneteenth after a social media backlash.

The Juneteenth ice cream featured a message to celebrate African American culture, but critics called it a tone-death effort to cash in on the federal holiday.

Walmart released a statement and apologized, saying the company is removing such items as appropriate.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
Seoul: N Korea fires suspected ICBM and 2 other missiles
President Joe Biden speaks to the nation about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Biden says ‘we have to act’ after Texas school shooting
FILE- In this Dec. 14, 2012, file photo, parents leave a staging area after being reunited with...
Conn. senator begs for gun compromise after Texas shooting
FILE - Arkansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks to reporters at...
Ex-Trump press secretary Sanders wins GOP Arkansas governor nod
Central Police Department is investigating a crash on Tuesday that BRPD reported was the end of...
Police chase of stolen vehicle ends in crash; sends 2 to hospital with serious injuries, 1 critical