Victim shoots Hammond teen after robbery and altercation; suspect’s mother also arrested, Tangipahoa sheriff says

Ermonee “Money” Bell, 17, of Hammond and Prince Felder Bell, 42
Ermonee "Money" Bell, 17, of Hammond and Prince Felder Bell, 42
By Jesse Brooks
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A 17-year-old was shot in the chest after getting into a struggle with a resident in what the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is saying was an armed robbery.

District Attorney Scott Perrilloux’s office says that Ermonee “Money” Bell, 17, of Hammond, will be charged as an adult due to the severity of the crimes. Bell faces armed robbery, attempted first-degree murder, and one count of illegal carrying of a weapon.

TPSO Chief Jimmy Travis also said that Bell’s mother, Prince Felder Bell, 42, has been arrested and faces a charge of one count of improper supervision of a minor.

Travis says that the incident occurred on Sat., May 14 on Klein Road where they found Bell suffering from a gunshot wound on the scene. He was later sent to North Oaks Medical Center for care.

Deputies determined that during a robbery, the victim fought back and shot Bell.

Bell was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on Mon., May 23.

