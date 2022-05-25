SU Ag Center hosting event to get you ready for any natural disaster

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The first day of hurricane season is a week away now and officials are continuing to push resources to help you get prepared.

This includes the Southern University Ag Center which is having a two-day emergency preparedness conference. It’s happening May 24 and 25.

“We are used to hurricanes, but the flood of 2016 kind of surprised us, just opened our eyes,” said Angell C. Jordan, one of the conference organizers and Family and Consumer Science Assistant Area Agent for Extension. “And then lately we’ve been having tornadoes in the surrounding areas, so when we talk about emergency preparedness we’re not just geared towards hurricanes, we are talking about natural disasters.”

Jordan said the conference will teach what to do before and after a hurricane, tornado, and flood. They’ll also teach you how to prepare your emergency kit for adults, children and pets.

They will also have topics geared toward different audiences including farmers. They’ll teach farmers ways how to evacuate themselves and their livestock safety.

“People need to know and have that knowledge and resources that can help them change the way that they prepare for emergencies, said Jordan. “I know that everybody thinks ‘okay I have a plan in order.’ But sometimes those plans that you have may not exactly work.”

Registration is still open and they’re pushing you to sign up so you can be prepared.

