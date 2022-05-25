Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

String of robberies hits Garden District neighborhood

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Armed Robbery Division are asking for the public’s help in finding the men responsible for a string of recent armed robberies of people in the Garden District.

Several reports have been filed in recent weeks of people being robbed at gunpoint.

Walking around the Garden District, Laura Mericas has usually felt safe.

“I walk my dog most days, so I’ve been trying to be just really aware of my surroundings, not putting my earphones in and things like that,” she said.

But a recent string of armed robberies in her neighborhood has her rethinking her day-to-day activities.

“It’s been a little alarming; we were on our way to church on Sunday and we saw some police cars driving around and then it wasn’t till after the fact that we heard what had happened and that it was close to home,” Mericas said.

Baton Rouge police are looking for three men, believed to be armed.

They’re accused of following people to their homes and robbing them when they get out of their vehicles.

“We ask that anybody in that area please remain vigilant, pay attention to their surroundings and if they see any type of suspicious vehicles passing slowly in the Garden District area or any surrounding area that’s close to the Garden District, give police a call,” Baton Rouge Police Department Sgt. L’Jean McKneely said.

The robbers could be driving a white or maroon car, which police say could be stolen.

One Garden District neighbor said she installed cameras around her home after being robbed.

“We really have to keep up with, you know just be cautious about cars parked outside our house and you know anybody walking by, so we just have to really pay attention to be cognizant of our surroundings,” Mary Madeline Gusky said.

Investigators said the robbers could be in their late teens or early twenties.

If you see anything suspicious call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say

Latest News

Officer Jeremiah Ardoin
In latest spat about disgraced BRPD narcotics division, former officer sues
A $25 million Ochsner Clinic opens up in Gonzales in hopes of providing more medical care to...
Population growth in Ascension means more options to health care
Louisiana State Police awarded troopers who performed above and beyond the call of duty.
LSP awards troopers for performing above and beyond call of duty
According to the National Women’s Law Center, the U.S. currently has the lowest level of female...
Women and invisible work: It’s time to be seen and paid!