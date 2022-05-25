String of robberies hits Garden District neighborhood

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Armed Robbery Division are asking for the public’s help in finding the men responsible for a string of recent armed robberies of people in the Garden District.

Several reports have been filed in recent weeks of people being robbed at gunpoint.

Walking around the Garden District, Laura Mericas has usually felt safe.

“I walk my dog most days, so I’ve been trying to be just really aware of my surroundings, not putting my earphones in and things like that,” she said.

But a recent string of armed robberies in her neighborhood has her rethinking her day-to-day activities.

“It’s been a little alarming; we were on our way to church on Sunday and we saw some police cars driving around and then it wasn’t till after the fact that we heard what had happened and that it was close to home,” Mericas said.

Baton Rouge police are looking for three men, believed to be armed.

They’re accused of following people to their homes and robbing them when they get out of their vehicles.

“We ask that anybody in that area please remain vigilant, pay attention to their surroundings and if they see any type of suspicious vehicles passing slowly in the Garden District area or any surrounding area that’s close to the Garden District, give police a call,” Baton Rouge Police Department Sgt. L’Jean McKneely said.

The robbers could be driving a white or maroon car, which police say could be stolen.

One Garden District neighbor said she installed cameras around her home after being robbed.

“We really have to keep up with, you know just be cautious about cars parked outside our house and you know anybody walking by, so we just have to really pay attention to be cognizant of our surroundings,” Mary Madeline Gusky said.

Investigators said the robbers could be in their late teens or early twenties.

If you see anything suspicious call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867

