Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

St. Tammany deputy shot on burglary call, 13-year-old suspect in custody, sheriff says

By Ken Daley
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALDHEIM, La. (WVUE) - A St. Tammany Parish deputy was shot and wounded by an armed 13-year-old burglary suspect, Sheriff Randy Smith said early Wednesday (May 25). The agency said the young suspect is in custody.

In a statement, Smith asked residents to “please pray for the deputy, as well as for the safety of all law enforcement.”

A St. Tammany deputy was shot early Wednesday (May 25) while investigating a business burglary...
A St. Tammany deputy was shot early Wednesday (May 25) while investigating a business burglary call near the intersection of highways 21 and 1083 in Waldheim, Sheriff Randy Smith's office said.(Andres Fuentes/WVUE-Fox 8)

The hospitalized lawman, identified as Deputy Kenneth Doby, was patrolling an area near the intersection of state highways 21 and 1083 in Waldheim after a report of a suspected business burglary in the area, the sheriff’s office said.

“The deputy approached an individual who he observed walking in the area, and when he got out of his unit the individual fired a weapon, striking the deputy,” the agency said. “Deputies currently have an individual in custody.”

Deputy Kenneth Doby was identified as the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office lawman wounded...
Deputy Kenneth Doby was identified as the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office lawman wounded Wednesday when shot by a 13-year-old armed burglary suspect.(St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office)

Doby was highlighted as the “Deputy of the Quarter” on the sheriff’s office Facebook page in January 2020. The post said Doby “comes to work enthusiastic and demonstrates an exemplary work ethic. He faithfully handles his calls for service and is always willing to assist a teammate if needed. ... His supervisors said he is the epitome of the definition of ‘hustle,’ and he understands and appreciates a team concept and seeks out the advice from experienced deputies.”

The post also mentioned Doby had an unspecified military background, which the agency said “has played a significant role in contributing to his polite, professional manner when interacting with citizens.”

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

A St. Tammany deputy was shot early Wednesday (May 25) while investigating a business burglary...
A St. Tammany deputy was shot early Wednesday (May 25) while investigating a business burglary call near the intersection of highways 21 and 1083 in Waldheim, Sheriff Randy Smith's office said.(Google Maps)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say

Latest News

St. Tammany Parish deputy shot on Wednesday, May 25
St. Tammany Parish deputy shot on Wednesday, May 25
Gut health affects Melanoma
Prepare for hurricane season with these tips
SU Ag Center hosting event to get you ready for any natural disaster
Graduating seniors can cash in on a dozen free doughnuts May 25.
Krispy Kreme is celebrating the class of 2022 with free doughnuts on May 25