Shots fired on I-10 in Ascension Parish overnight, police investigating

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department is investigating after a reported shooting on the interstate in Ascension Parish late Tuesday night.

Officers were dispatched to a portion of I-10 between LA 44 and LA 30 in connection to the incident just before 11 p.m.

Police say the matter is being investigated as “an unauthorized use of firearms and illegal discharge.”

Casings were found in the area, authorities confirmed.

No further information can be provided at this time, police say.

