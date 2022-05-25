Ask the Expert
The Shed announces BR location opening date

By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Shed Barbeque and Blues Joint is scheduled to officially open in Baton Rouge next month.

The Shed location in Ocean Springs, Mississippi is a favorite stop for many Louisianians who drive through that area.

Luke Forstmann, the owner of the new location on Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge, said their goal is to have their grand opening on June 13.

The sign for the new location was put up earlier this week, replacing the sign for “The Oasis” restaurant that recently closed. The volleyball portion of that business remains open.

Southern Living magazine named The Shed one of The South’s Best Barbeque locations earlier this year.

The Baton Rouge location is currently hiring employees. Forstmann said applications are being accepted in person at their location at 7477 Burbank Drive.

