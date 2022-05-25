Man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing 12-year-old girl

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested after he was accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl, according to an arrest warrant.

Ronald Thibodeaux, 51, is facing one count of indecent behavior with juveniles.

Arrest records report on April 5, 2022, Thibodeaux allegedly touched the girl on her legs, breast and in her private areas under her clothes and recorded the incident on his phone.

Thibodeaux was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

