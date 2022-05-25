LSP awards troopers for performing above and beyond call of duty
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police recognized and awarded troopers who have performed above and beyond the call of duty over the past three years during a ceremony on Wednesday, May 25.
Examples of bravery, dedication, and exceptional work ethic were common themes.
Lifesaving Award - Awarded for any act which results in saving or sustaining the life of a person:
· Master Trooper Kyle Locker
· Trooper First Class Jeffrey Louviere
· Lt. John Jett
· Sgt. Brittany Pias
· Trooper First Class Brandon Melder
· Trooper First Class Darren Ragland
· Deputy Casey Albritton
· Deputy Chris Lambert
· Master Trooper Jason St. Romain
· Trooper First Class Matthew Robinson
· DPS Investigator Helen DeLatte
· DPS Officer Shamika Rockward
· MAP Supervisor Hugo Bautista
· EMT Jessica Lapointe
· EMT Lauren Small
Medal of Valor Award - Awarded for conspicuous and intrepid gallantry at the risk of the officer’s life and the officer having knowledge of that risk:
· Sgt. Douglas Pierrelee
· Technician Brent Peart
· Lt. Jody Blanchard (retired)
· Lt. Matthew Trahan (retired)
· Sgt. Travis Colombel (retired)
Service Injury Award - Awarded for significant injuries incurred while acting within the scope of official duty:
· Trooper First Class Matthew Robinson
· Trooper Blaine Landry
Richard Honeycutt Award - Awarded for outstanding service and dedication to duty by a Communications Officer:
· Communications Specialist Tiffany Brechtel (2019)
· Communications Specialist Kathy Golemon (2020)
· Communications Officer 2 Trinity Domineck (2021)
DPS Officer of the Year - Awarded for consistent display of outstanding qualities that exemplify a member of the Department of Public Safety:
· DPS Officer Carlos Malanez 2019
· DPS Officer Bradley Osborn 2021
Plainclothes DPS Officer of the Year - Awarded for consistent display of outstanding qualities that exemplify a member of the Department of Public Safety:
· DPS Investigator Anthony “Trey” Mancuso 2019
· DPS Investigator Jason Gagliano 2020
· DPS Investigator Craig Dabadie 2021
Plainclothes Trooper of the Year - Awarded for consistent display of outstanding qualities that exemplify a member of the Louisiana State Police:
· Trooper First Class Jeffery Theriot 2019
· Trooper First Class Nicholas Blake 2020
· Senior Trooper Denis “Trey” Indest, III 2021
Uniformed Trooper of the Year - Awarded for consistent display of outstanding qualities that exemplify a member of the Louisiana State Police:
· Trooper Nicholas Dowdle 2019
· Master Trooper Erin Williams 2020
· Trooper Paul Davis III 2021
Blue Max Award - Awarded for the most recovered stolen vehicles with arrests in a 12 month period:
· Trooper Tomas Quintero
Meritorious Service Award - Awarded for performance of duty that exceeds the normal expectations of duty and demonstrates an exceptional degree of good judgment, initiative, and competence:
· Sgt. Barry Ward
· Trooper Benjamin Friedmann
· Sgt. (Technician) Ryan Zimmerman
· Trooper Carlos Garcia
· Andrew Phillips (Former Trooper)
· Master Trooper Kerry Dangerfield
· Master Trooper Mathew Clair
· Trooper Cody Roy
· Trooper Garrett Jackson
· Trooper Jeffery Heriot
· Trooper Nicholas Dowdle
· Trooper First Class John Axsom
· Master Trooper Timothy Guinn, Jr.
· Trooper First Class Tyler Latiolais
· Trooper Makenzie McKee
· Trooper Randy Walters
· Trooper Michael Starling
· Communications Supervisor Sherry Smith
· Communications Officer 3 Channtina Touchet
The Superintendent’s Award for Excellence - awarded by the Superintendent to individuals in recognition of outstanding performance or achievement.
· Special Agent Erik Woodson
· Special Agent Zach O’Bryan
