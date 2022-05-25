LSP awards troopers for performing above and beyond call of duty

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police recognized and awarded troopers who have performed above and beyond the call of duty over the past three years during a ceremony on Wednesday, May 25.

Examples of bravery, dedication, and exceptional work ethic were common themes.

Lifesaving Award - Awarded for any act which results in saving or sustaining the life of a person:

· Master Trooper Kyle Locker

· Trooper First Class Jeffrey Louviere

· Lt. John Jett

· Sgt. Brittany Pias

· Trooper First Class Brandon Melder

· Trooper First Class Darren Ragland

· Deputy Casey Albritton

· Deputy Chris Lambert

· Master Trooper Jason St. Romain

· Trooper First Class Matthew Robinson

· DPS Investigator Helen DeLatte

· DPS Officer Shamika Rockward

· MAP Supervisor Hugo Bautista

· EMT Jessica Lapointe

· EMT Lauren Small

Medal of Valor Award - Awarded for conspicuous and intrepid gallantry at the risk of the officer’s life and the officer having knowledge of that risk:

· Sgt. Douglas Pierrelee

· Technician Brent Peart

· Lt. Jody Blanchard (retired)

· Lt. Matthew Trahan (retired)

· Sgt. Travis Colombel (retired)

Service Injury Award - Awarded for significant injuries incurred while acting within the scope of official duty:

· Trooper First Class Matthew Robinson

· Trooper Blaine Landry

Richard Honeycutt Award - Awarded for outstanding service and dedication to duty by a Communications Officer:

· Communications Specialist Tiffany Brechtel (2019)

· Communications Specialist Kathy Golemon (2020)

· Communications Officer 2 Trinity Domineck (2021)

DPS Officer of the Year - Awarded for consistent display of outstanding qualities that exemplify a member of the Department of Public Safety:

· DPS Officer Carlos Malanez 2019

· DPS Officer Bradley Osborn 2021

Plainclothes DPS Officer of the Year - Awarded for consistent display of outstanding qualities that exemplify a member of the Department of Public Safety:

· DPS Investigator Anthony “Trey” Mancuso 2019

· DPS Investigator Jason Gagliano 2020

· DPS Investigator Craig Dabadie 2021

Plainclothes Trooper of the Year - Awarded for consistent display of outstanding qualities that exemplify a member of the Louisiana State Police:

· Trooper First Class Jeffery Theriot 2019

· Trooper First Class Nicholas Blake 2020

· Senior Trooper Denis “Trey” Indest, III 2021

Uniformed Trooper of the Year - Awarded for consistent display of outstanding qualities that exemplify a member of the Louisiana State Police:

· Trooper Nicholas Dowdle 2019

· Master Trooper Erin Williams 2020

· Trooper Paul Davis III 2021

Blue Max Award - Awarded for the most recovered stolen vehicles with arrests in a 12 month period:

· Trooper Tomas Quintero

Meritorious Service Award - Awarded for performance of duty that exceeds the normal expectations of duty and demonstrates an exceptional degree of good judgment, initiative, and competence:

· Sgt. Barry Ward

· Trooper Benjamin Friedmann

· Sgt. (Technician) Ryan Zimmerman

· Trooper Carlos Garcia

· Andrew Phillips (Former Trooper)

· Master Trooper Kerry Dangerfield

· Master Trooper Mathew Clair

· Trooper Cody Roy

· Trooper Garrett Jackson

· Trooper Jeffery Heriot

· Trooper Nicholas Dowdle

· Trooper First Class John Axsom

· Master Trooper Timothy Guinn, Jr.

· Trooper First Class Tyler Latiolais

· Trooper Makenzie McKee

· Trooper Randy Walters

· Trooper Michael Starling

· Communications Supervisor Sherry Smith

· Communications Officer 3 Channtina Touchet

The Superintendent’s Award for Excellence - awarded by the Superintendent to individuals in recognition of outstanding performance or achievement.

· Special Agent Erik Woodson

· Special Agent Zach O’Bryan

