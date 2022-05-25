Ask the Expert
In latest spat about disgraced BRPD narcotics division, former officer sues

Officer Jeremiah Ardoin
Officer Jeremiah Ardoin(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By Kevin Foster
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A former Baton Rouge police officer continues to raise misconduct allegations against the department’s disgraced narcotics division.

The latest allegations include claims that narcotics officers supplied sex workers with drugs and, “threatened them with jail time unless they agreed to assist BRPD Narcotic Officers in their efforts to arrest suspected local ‘drug dealers,’ and officers participating in improper strip searches and traffic stops.”

The allegations were detailed in a lawsuit filed Tuesday, May 24, in the 19th Judicial District.

The plaintiff, former BRPD officer Jeremiah Ardoin, claims he informed senior officials in the department about actions he considered to be unlawful, according to the lawsuit.

Ardoin alleges by coming forward, he was met with retaliation, which included BRPD leaders launching internal affairs investigations against him.

The lawsuit states Ardoin is demanding a trial and payment.

Ardoin, a 12-year law enforcement veteran, faced his own legal troubles around the time the disclosure was made.

He was arrested for allegedly purchasing stolen electronics. Ardoin later resigned from the department.

