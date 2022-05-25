Jacob Berry, Dylan Crews named semifinalists for Golden Spikes Award

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU infielder Jacob Berry and outfielder Dylan Crews were named semifinalists for the Golden Spikes Award on Tuesday, May 24. The award goes to the top amateur baseball player in the country.

The Tigers are one of five teams to have multiple players named to the list, joining Virginia Tech, Cal Poly, Oregon State, and Tennessee.

Crews, the reigning Co-SEC Player of the Year, hit .345 going 76-for-220 at the plate with 21 home runs, which leads the SEC. He had eight doubles, four triples, and 67 RBI. His 63 runs scored also leads the SEC. Crews’ 21 long balls are the most by a player since Ryan Schimpf hit 22 in 2009.

A native of Longwood, Fla., Crews also ranks No. 2 in triples (4), total bases (155) and RBI (67). He’s No. 3 in hits with 76 and his .705 slugging percentage ranks No. 4.

LSU outfielder Dylan Crews. (Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | WAFB)

Berry leads the Tigers in batting average at .381, going 72-for-189 at the plate, and is also hitting .400 in his first year in the SEC. He also was named to the Second Team All-SEC.

A product of Queen Creek, Ariz., Berry ranks No. 3 in the SEC in batting average and No. 5 in on-base percentage at .473. He is No. 10 in slugging at .661, total bases at 125, and in hits at 72.

On June 8, USA Baseball will announce the finalists, and voting for the winner will begin that same day.

Fan voting will once again be a part of the Golden Spikes Award in 2022. Beginning with the semifinalist announcement and continuing through the finalist round voting deadline, fans from across the country will be able to vote for their favorite player on GoldenSpikesAward.com.

