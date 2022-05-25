Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Florida passes condominium safety bill in wake of Surfside

FILE - Rescue personnel work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Friday, June...
FILE - Rescue personnel work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Friday, June 25, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Residents of a five-story apartment building in North Miami Beach have been ordered to evacuate after officials deemed the strucutre “structurally unsound" during its 50-year recertification process, officials said. The residents were ordered out on Monday, April 4, 2022, by city officials. Its the second building ordered evacuated in the city since the collapse of Champlain Towers South last June in nearby Surfside, which killed 98 people.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A bill has been sent to Florida’s governor that would require statewide recertification of condominiums over three stories tall, in response to the Surfside building collapse that killed 98 people.

The House sent the bill to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday. The House unanimously passed the legislation during a special session on skyrocketing property insurance rates.

Recertification would be required after 30 years — or 25 years if the building is within 3 miles of the coast — and every 10 years thereafter.

The Champlain Towers South was 40-years-old and was going through the 40-year-recertification process required by Miami-Dade County when it collapsed last June.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say

Latest News

FILE - House Sergeant at Arms William J. Walker voiced his opinion a day after a gunman killed...
House official: Lawmakers should not carry guns at Capitol
Officer Jeremiah Ardoin
In latest spat about disgraced BRPD narcotics division, former officer sues
FILE - In this April 3, 2019, photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. During...
Congressional Budget Office says inflation to last into 2023
President Joe Biden speaks at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on the West Front...
Biden signs policing order on anniversary of Floyd’s death
Ritz and Oreo team up for a sweet and salty snack and are giving away a thousand packs of "Oreo...
Oreo and Ritz unite for ‘cookie cracker sandwich’