Flood Watch issued with heavy rain possible today and tonight

By Steve Caparotta
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Flood Watch has been posted for all of the WAFB viewing area, with the watch effective through noon on Thursday for most of our area, and through 7 a.m. Thursday for areas west of the Atchafalaya Basin.

Additionally, the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has now posted a Level 3/4 (moderate) risk of flooding for areas near and southwest of Baton Rouge.

It’s worth noting that WPC indicates the potential for 24-hour rain totals of 3″-7″ in parts of our viewing area, hence the upgraded flood threat. A few strong storms are also possible today and tonight, with a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather now posted area-wide.

In terms of timing, storms in Texas early Wednesday morning will translate eastward and should begin to impact our local area by late morning. Showers and t-storms, some heavy, are likely through the lunch hour and into the afternoon.

Highs won’t warm up all that much for most, topping out in the low 80s due to the expected cloud cover and rainfall.

We may see a bit of a lull in the rains this evening before another round of showers and t-storms rolls in late tonight in association with a cold front. Once again, isolated strong storms and locally heavy rainfall will be possible. It looks as though most of the rain should at least exit by daybreak on Thursday.

The upside in the forecast is that the cold front will deliver a dose of drier and slightly cooler air for the end of the week and into the weekend. Morning lows will bottom out near 60° on Friday and Saturday mornings, meaning upper 50s are likely for areas north and northeast of Baton Rouge. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s on those days, but lower humidity should keep it feeling relatively nice for late May.

As we head into Memorial Day, our typical early summer heat and humidity will make a comeback. Highs should climb to near 90° by Monday and remain there for the balance of next week. Memorial Day looks as though it will stay mainly dry, with a few showers and t-storms possible through the remainder of the week.

