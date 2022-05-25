Armed robberies in BR’s Garden District, police seek public’s help

Editor’s Note: WAFB’s Kellie Sanchez will have more on the police investigation tonight on WAFB 9NEWS at 6pm.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Armed Robbery Division are asking for the public’s help in finding the men responsible for a string of recent armed robberies of people in the Garden District.

Several reports have been filed in recent weeks of people being robbed at gunpoint.

”They followed my neighbor from the corner and ran up and robbed her, punched her in the face and drove off,” one resident posted online.

Police said the robbers have been young males. The robbers were driving a white and possibly a maroon sedan-type vehicle, detectives said.

Anyone having information on these robberies is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at (225) 389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

