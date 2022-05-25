Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Attempted murder: Teen charged as adult after stabbing student multiple times, police say

Police in Pennsylvania report Oddell Cannon, 16, will be charged as an adult after stabbing a...
Police in Pennsylvania report Oddell Cannon, 16, will be charged as an adult after stabbing a student at Coatesville Senior High School.(Caln Township Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COATESVILLE, Pa. (Gray News) - Authorities in Pennsylvania are investigating a violent attack in a high school bathroom.

The Caln Township Police Department reports that 16-year-old Oddell Cannon faces charges that include attempted murder stemming from a stabbing incident at Coatesville Senior High School on Tuesday.

Police say Cannon stabbed another student multiple times while the two got into a fight in the bathroom.

The other student was taken to Paoli Hospital and was expected to survive, according to authorities.

Caln Township police report Cannon has since gone missing, but he will be charged as an adult as they continue their search for the 16-year-old.

Anyone with further information on Cannon’s whereabouts was urged to contact the Caln Township Police Department at 610-383-1821.

May 24, 2022 WANTED – ATTEMPTED MURDER Oddell Cannon, Coatesville, PA Cannon...

Posted by Caln Township Police Department on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say

Latest News

People vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta.
Kemp wins Georgia GOP gov’s race in stinging rebuke of Trump
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
Gunman kills at least 18 children at Texas elementary school
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
Seoul: N Korea fires suspected ICBM and 2 other missiles
An investigation is underway after a crash on Joor Road in Central on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
Police chase of stolen vehicle ends in crash; sends 2 to hospital with serious injuries, 1 critical
Monica Sanchez, 21, is facing several charges and is accused of having improper relationships...
Former teacher’s aide arrested after admitting to having sex with students, affidavit reads