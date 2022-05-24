More rounds of storms ahead, locally heavy rain remains possible

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue to impact the area through Thursday morning, delivering drought relief after a dry start to 2022.

Pinpoint forecast for Tuesday, May 24. (WAFB)

Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected today, with the best rain chances near and west of metro Baton Rouge. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s. Isolated strong storms and locally heavy rainfall will both be possible. A Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather is posted for much of our area. Damaging winds and hail are the primary concerns in any stronger storms, but isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out.

Severe weather outlook for Tuesday, May 24. (WAFB)

The threat of strong storms and heavy rainfall increases on Wednesday as the area potentially gets impacted both by a cluster of storms moving out of Texas and additional storms along a cold front late Wednesday into early Thursday.

WPC precipitation forecast through Friday, May 27. (WAFB)

The Storm Prediction Center has a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather posted again for much of our area, and the Weather Prediction Center has a Level 2/4 (slight) risk of flooding posted area-wide. The rainfall outlook through the end of the week suggests average totals of 2″-3″, but locally higher amounts are almost a certainty and totals could end up considerably higher in spots.

Severe weather outlook for Wednesday, May 25. (WAFB)

Flood risk for Wednesday, May 25. (WAFB)

The good news is that the cold front expected to move through early Thursday will usher in some nice weather to close out the week. Morning lows should dip to near 60° on both Friday and Saturday mornings, meaning some areas north and northeast of Baton Rouge are likely to see the upper 50s. Highs will briefly be a touch ‘cooler’ for Thursday and Friday but will see a quick rebound into the weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, a dry forecast is on tap for any outdoor plans you may have in the days leading up to Memorial Day. Plenty of sunshine is expected on Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s to nearly 90 degrees.

10 day forecast as of Tuesday, March 24. (WAFB)

For Memorial Day itself, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms will return, with highs again near 90 degrees. Our typical early summer heat and humidity will settle in for the rest of next week, with a few afternoon storms also possible.

