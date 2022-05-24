Memorial Service to honor law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many will be gathering Tuesday, May 24 to honor law enforcement officers who have been killed in the line of duty.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. at Healing Place Church Annex at 19202 Highland Road in Baton Rouge.
The Fraternal Order of Police, Baton Rouge Lodge #1, sponsors the service.
