LSP arrests wrong-way driver after chase

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man possibly connected to a homicide in the New Orleans area led police on a dangerous chase through Baton Rouge Tuesday afternoon before being apprehended.

At one point, the suspect was driving in the wrong direction down Airline Highway.

Louisiana State Police first spotted the suspect driving on Interstate 10 near Prairieville in Ascension parish.

The drive refused to pull over and a pursuit began.

The pursuit lasted nearly 15-minutes before coming to an end just after 5 p.m. near Siegen Lane at I-10, where the suspect was taken into custody.

There were some vehicles damaged during the pursuit, but no major injuries were reported

This is a developing situation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.