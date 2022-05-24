Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

JACQUES TALK: Jacob Phillips

By Jacques Doucet
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVONIA, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips was part of the 2019 LSU Tigers and is now a member of the Cleveland Browns. Phillips made an SEC-leading 113 tackles on LSU’s 15-0 national championship team during the 2019 season.

After starting for two seasons with the Tigers, Phillips was then selected in the third-round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.

The Nashville, Tennessee native was recently volunteering his time to help fellow national championship linebacker Patrick Queen run his free football camp at Livonia High School.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say

Latest News

JACQUES TALK: Jacob Phillips
The Southern Jaguars baseball team left campus on Monday, May 23, on its way to the Birmingham...
Southern leaves for SWAC Tournament
LSU center fielder Dylan Crews (3)
Dylan Crews named Co-SEC Player of the Year, 3 Tigers land on All-SEC Teams
LSU outfielder Brayden Jobert (6)
LSU’s Brayden Jobert named SEC Player of the Week