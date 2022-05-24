JACQUES TALK: Jacob Phillips

LIVONIA, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips was part of the 2019 LSU Tigers and is now a member of the Cleveland Browns. Phillips made an SEC-leading 113 tackles on LSU’s 15-0 national championship team during the 2019 season.

After starting for two seasons with the Tigers, Phillips was then selected in the third-round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.

The Nashville, Tennessee native was recently volunteering his time to help fellow national championship linebacker Patrick Queen run his free football camp at Livonia High School.

