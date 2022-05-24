Ask the Expert
Hot Crab, Artichoke and Jalapeño Dip

Everyone loves a seasoned crab and artichoke dip. Turn up the heat a little with jalapeño peppers for a spicy twist.
By Chef John Folse
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Everyone loves a seasoned crab and artichoke dip. Turn up the heat a little with jalapeño peppers for a spicy twist. Try it out for your Memorial Day Weekend gathering, and I guarantee it will win you rave reviews!

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 8 Servings

Ingredients:

1 pound claw crabmeat

2 (14-ounce) cans of artichoke hearts, drained and coarsely chopped

3 jalapeño peppers, seeded and minced

¼ pound butter

½ cup minced red onions

½ cup minced green bell peppers

¼ cup minced red bell pepper

¼ cup minced yellow bell pepper

1 tbsp minced garlic

½ cup thinly sliced green onions

2 cups mayonnaise

¾ cup grated Parmesan cheese

1½ tbsps fresh lemon juice

¼ cup Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp celery salt

salt and cracked black pepper

¾ cup seasoned Italian bread crumbs

½ cup chopped pecans

Method:

Spray an 8″ x 8″ baking dish with non-stick cooking spray and set aside. Preheat the oven to 375°F. In a heavy-bottomed sauté pan, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add onions, jalapeño peppers, bell peppers, and minced garlic. Sauté for 2–3 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Stir in artichoke hearts and green onions then cook an additional 3–5 minutes.

Remove from heat and let cool to room temperature. In a large bowl, combine cooled vegetables, mayonnaise, Parmesan cheese, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, and celery salt, stirring to combine ingredients well.

Season to taste using salt and black pepper to taste. Mix well and gently fold in crabmeat. Transfer mixture to a prepared baking dish then sprinkle top with bread crumbs and pecans. Bake 25–30 minutes or until golden brown and bubbly. Serve with croutons or chips.

