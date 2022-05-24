Hit and run leaves one woman fighting for her life

Maringouin, La. (WAFB) - Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 22-year-old Keldric Poole Jr., who is now facing a hit and run charge in Maringouin.

Jeremy Sparks says he has not slept since his girlfriend Nicole O’Neil was left fighting for her life by a hit-and-run driver. It happened at 11 p.m. on Saturday, May 21 in Maringouin.

Sparks says he and Nicole got into a fight. She wanted to be left alone, and she started walking down Sparks Lane headed towards Highway 76.

“So, I went home and I went to my little cousin’s house. Some lady pulled up in a car and asked, ‘who is Jeremy Sparks,’ and I said me. She said, ‘well they got a lady in the ditch hollering for you, she’s been hit by a car,” explained Sparks.

Sparks rushed out and found O’Neil severely injured in a ditch.

“I didn’t know if she was going to live…nobody. Her youngest son was with me, and he is crying ‘Mamma, Mamma,” added Sparks.

O’Neil is at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital with seven broken ribs, punctured lungs, and a broken breastplate. Doctors put a rod in her right leg because her femur was crushed, and she underwent neck surgery Monday.

O’Neil’s family says she will possibly need more surgeries down the road.

Deputies say the investigation is still ongoing.

