Heavy storms remain possible into Thursday morning

By Jeff Morrow
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A series of disturbances will prompt widespread rain coverage. Embedded within these thunderstorm clusters will be pockets of heavy rainfall which could lead to localized flooding concerns.

The local area is under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 4) for excessive rainfall Tuesday. That chance increases Wednesday into early Thursday morning with a Slight Risk (2 out of 4). Nuisance-type flooding of low-lying, poorly drained areas is at most risk, but we could see some small-scale residential and commercial property flooding too.

Average rain estimates of 2-3″ look possible with localized “bullseyes” of 6″ of rain over the next 48 hours not out of the question. A very limited threat for severe weather will be in place to account for a damaging wind threat.

Flood and severe weather threat for Wednesday, May 25 through Thursday, May 26.
Flood and severe weather threat for Wednesday, May 25 through Thursday, May 26.(WAFB)

The most likely timeframe for storms Tuesday looks to be during the late afternoon/early evening. We should get a lull in rain for most of Wednesday morning before another round of showers and thunderstorms arrives late morning into the early afternoon.

We once again expect a lull before the last round of showers and thunderstorms out ahead of a cold front arrives late Wednesday night into the predawn Thursday. Drier, less humid, and slightly cooler air will be on the backside of the front. This will lead to wonderful weather to close out the week.

Futurecast for Wednesday, May 25.
Futurecast for Wednesday, May 25.(WAFB)

The weather will remain nice heading into the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Humidity levels will stay tolerable Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will trend warmer through the weekend with highs back in the low 90°s by Sunday. Memorial Day will feel and look like summer. It will be hot, humid, and mainly dry. We can’t rule out a pop-up evening thundershower.

10 day forecast as of Tuesday, May 24.
10 day forecast as of Tuesday, May 24.(WAFB)

The weather trend stays summer-like for much of next week. Expect hot and humid conditions with daily pop-up afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms.

