Police chase of stolen vehicle ends in crash; sends 2 to hospital, 1 critical

An investigation is underway after a crash on Joor Road in Central on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
An investigation is underway after a crash on Joor Road in Central on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.(Source: Viewer)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - The Central Police Department is investigating a crash on Tuesday, May 24, that the Baton Rouge Police Department reported was the end of a chase after a stolen vehicle.

According to authorities, BRPD received information about a stolen vehicle on Plank Road around 4 p.m.

Officials said officers tried to pull over the vehicle but the driver refused to stop.

The pursuit led the BRPD officers to Central, where the vehicle crashed on Joor Road, according to authorities.

They added Joor Road is shut down north of Lovett Road.

Emergency officials also said two people were injured in the crash and one person was transported in critical condition.

This is a developing situation. More will be released when it becomes available.

