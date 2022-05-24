Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Bill to create task force on African American suicide rates passes out of committee

Louisiana House Welfare Committee
Louisiana House Welfare Committee(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A bill to create a task force on African American suicide rates in the state of Louisiana passed out of committee with no objections on Tuesday, May 24.

HCR121 by Rep. Edmond Jordan, D-Baton Rouge, made it out of the House Health and Welfare Committee after just two minutes of discussion.

The bill will next head to the House floor.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say

Latest News

A gas leak was reported on Bluebonnet Boulevard at Blue Cross Parkway on May 24, 2022.
Hazardous materials leak closes both lanes on Bluebonnet Blvd.
Tiki Tubing closes for 2022 season following owners’ arrests
Futurecast for Tuesday, May 24.
Heavy storms remain possible into Thursday morning
John Fore and Patricia Fore
Tiki Tubing closes for 2022 season following owners’ arrests
News cameras were rolling as the suspect jumped into the truck, and several firefighters...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Man tries to steal firetruck while crews battle fire