‘Back off, dude, I’ll shoot you.’ Woman recounts shooting, killing intruder

AZALEA PARK, Fla. (WESH) – Life has not always been easy for 69-year-old Virginia Morrison, and these days she said it’s been hard.

She called her son over the weekend with news so shocking he thought it was a joke.

“And I said, ‘Oh, by the way – I shot and killed a guy in my driveway today,’” Morrison said.

Deputies confirmed her story. Morrison said a stranger walked into her home Sunday afternoon.

She confronted the intruder, but he wouldn’t leave.

“I picked up a broom – a straw broom – I’d been out here sweeping with. I hit him in the face twice with it and nothing,” Morrison recalled, saying he just gave a blank stare.

Morrison said she called out to her partner, Charlie, in the other room.

“I had my cell phone in my hand, and I threw my phone at him. Nothing. I’m yelling at Charlie, ‘Shoot him! Call 911,’” she said.

Morrison said Charlie shot into the ground, and the man soon moved out of the house but stayed on the property.

“I fired a shot above him. ‘Back off, dude, I’ll shoot you.’ He just keeps coming toward me. So I shot him,” Morrison said.

According to deputies, she shot and killed the man.

Morrison said it’s hard to live with knowing she took the man’s life, but she said she couldn’t live with her partner getting hurt either.

“I had to do what I had to do to protect myself and Charlie. And I would do it again if I had to, but I don’t want to do that,” Morrison said.

