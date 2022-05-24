Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Adoption bills discussed in state legislature could make adoption easier

(MGN)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Adoption in Louisiana was a big topic at the State Capitol on Tuesday, May 24. State lawmakers want to make it easier for parents to adopt children.

One of the bills has to do with keeping siblings together through adoption.

House bill 297 will become a resolution to create a study into biological siblings and how they are handled in the adoption process.

Another bill discussed Tuesday would remove the parish juvenile court as an adoption court site if that’s the parish the child is surrendered in.

“The narrowing of venue, which is called venue shopping. So, what we are trying to eliminate is when there is the opportunity for someone the bad actor to be able to try to find the court that they think that they could get their way on which would be harmful to the adoptive families who have put up thousands of dollars to adopt a child and find themselves. With the empty bankroll and no children, that is a bad scenario, and we want to eliminate that for the families that are finding themselves being abused by bad actors or fraudulent actors as it relates to adoption, which is wrong,” District 66 Representative Rick Edmonds said.

House bill 297 was recommended to create a resolution to complete a study relating to the bill.

“Well, what we were looking at today was one was a biological child could be considered as it is it related to placement, and we are going to do a study on that with Louisiana Law Institute. It just basically says if a little brother or sister is born then the opportunity for that same child that sibling to be put or placed in the same household,” Edmonds said.

House bill 252 about venue shopping has been deferred for another day.

RELATED STORY
New bill could give adopted people in La. access to their birth certificate

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say

Latest News

Jeremy Sparks says he has not slept since his girlfriend Nicole O’Neil was left fighting for...
Hit and run leaves one woman fighting for her life
BRPD in pursuit of stolen vehicle
LSP arrests wrong-way driver after chase
Dakhori Perkins
THE INVESTIGATORS: Louisiana School for the Deaf investigating after student’s face left scratched, bruised
An investigation is underway after a crash on Joor Road in Central on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
Police chase of stolen vehicle ends in crash; sends 2 to hospital, 1 critical