Gardere area shooting leaves 1 person dead Sunday night
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to a deadly shooting on Old Hermitage Parkway.
A spokesperson with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead.
According to officials, the shooting occurred in the 8000 block of Old Hermitage Parkway around 7:35 p.m. on Sunday, May 22.
No word yet on a possible suspect.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
