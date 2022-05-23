Ask the Expert
Gardere area shooting leaves 1 person dead Sunday night

By WAFB staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to a deadly shooting on Old Hermitage Parkway.

A spokesperson with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead.

According to officials, the shooting occurred in the 8000 block of Old Hermitage Parkway around 7:35 p.m. on Sunday, May 22.

No word yet on a possible suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

