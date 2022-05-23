Gardere area shooting leaves 1 person dead Sunday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to a deadly shooting on Old Hermitage Parkway.

A spokesperson with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead.

According to officials, the shooting occurred in the 8000 block of Old Hermitage Parkway around 7:35 p.m. on Sunday, May 22.

No word yet on a possible suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.