Rouses set to open new store in north Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rouses Markets plans to open a new store in north Baton Rouge, the company announced on Monday, May 23.

The store will be located at the corner of Florida Boulevard and North Ardenwood Drive.

“It was clear the community was in need of a fresh food retailer closer to home,” said Donny Rouse, CEO. “One that would stick around and become ingrained in the local neighborhood. Community and city-parish leaders expressed they were looking for a retailer who would be as committed to North Baton Rouge as they are. We put down roots in every neighborhood we serve. We have long-established community ties all over the Gulf Coast.”

The store is slated to open in the summer of 2023.

