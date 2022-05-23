Ask the Expert
Northbound ramp on Airline Hwy. at Florida Blvd. will remain closed for emergency repairs

DOTD announced the emergency ramp closures on Airline Highway over Florida Boulevard.
DOTD announced the emergency ramp closures on Airline Highway over Florida Boulevard.(Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development)
By WAFB staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The northbound on and off ramps for Airline Highway’s bridge over Florida Boulevard will remain closed until after emergency repairs can be completed, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

According to DOTD, a vehicle carrying equipment struck the bridge on Friday, May 20, prompting an emergency closure. After assessing the damage over the weekend, crews determined a support beam needs to be replaced.

A timeline will be provided once bridge inspectors evaluate the damage more extensively this week to determine the extent of the repairs, added DOTD.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

