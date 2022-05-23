More storms the next few days until a late week cold front arrives

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a round of showers and thunderstorms that held off until late Sunday for most, additional rains can be expected over the next few days. Today should actually be somewhat quieter, with rain chances running about 40% into the afternoon. Highs should top out in the mid-80s for most.

Future radar & clouds for Monday, May 23. (WAFB)

Rains will be more numerous to our east in the vicinity of a weak disturbance that developed in the northern Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. The National Hurricane Center has been monitoring this area, but it moved inland overnight and is no threat to develop further.

A more active pattern returns for the mid part of the week as abundant moisture combines with passing disturbances to produce rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances on Tuesday are posted at 60%-70% and just about everybody is expected to get wet on Wednesday as a cold front approaches from the northwest.

WPC precipitation forecast through Saturday, May 28. (WAFB)

Isolated strong storms can’t be ruled out on Tuesday, but the greater threat of strong storms is from Wednesday into Thursday morning along the cold front. The Storm Prediction Center has a Level 1/5 (marginal) of severe weather posted just northwest of Baton Rouge. Additionally, the threat of heavy rainfall probably trends a bit higher during that timeframe. A Level 2/5 (slight) risk of flooding is posted just northwest of Baton Rouge, with a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk for the remainder of our area.

Severe weather outlook for Wednesday, May 25. (WAFB)

Flood risk for Wednesday, May 25. (WAFB)

The upside to this active pattern is that the cold front does look like it will move through by Thursday morning, ushering in some slightly cooler and much drier air for the end of the week. The most noticeable change will be in our morning lows, with upper 50s not out of the question for Friday and Saturday mornings. Afternoon highs will see a pretty quick rebound into the weekend, topping out near 90° on both Saturday and Sunday.

10 day forecast as of Monday, May 23. (WAFB)

Hot and humid weather returns into the first part of next week, with a few showers and thunderstorms also returning to the forecast.

