Man shot after disagreement escalates at Baton Rouge grocery store

Deputies detained a man accused of shooting another man Sunday evening, May 22, after a...
Deputies detained a man accused of shooting another man Sunday evening, May 22, after a disagreement at Albertsons on George O’Neal Road, according to EBRSO.(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -Deputies detained a man accused of shooting another man at Albertsons on George O’Neal Road Sunday evening, May 22, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

An EBRSO spokesperson said there was some kind of disagreement at the store, and the man accused of the shooting is claiming self-defense.

The victim reportedly fled to the hospital in a personal vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries, added the spokesperson.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

