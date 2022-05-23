Ask the Expert
Man hears screaming, finds woman chained in abandoned house

A Chicago woman was found chained in an abandoned house after a man heard screams for help.
A Chicago woman was found chained in an abandoned house after a man heard screams for help.
By Stephanie Wade
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHICAGO (WLS) – It’s a disturbing story out of Chicago, where a man said he heard someone screaming for help from an abandoned home over the weekend.

The man called police, who then found a 36-year-old woman chained up inside the building on the city’s south side.

The woman said she was abducted, taken to the basement and attic, raped and handcuffed and chained inside the house.

She said she was there for four or five days.

The woman was released from a hospital Sunday morning in good condition.

Police are still searching for the abductor. Neighbors say the home has been vacant for more than 30 years. It’s among about half a dozen homes on the block that are abandoned.

