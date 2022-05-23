Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LWC holding webinar for job seekers on how to research a company

Louisiana Workforce Commission
Louisiana Workforce Commission(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Workforce Commission is holding a webinar for potential job seekers to prepare for upcoming job interviews.

The webinar will be held on Zoom and begins at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 23 you can register here.

The LWC will provide job seekers with some of the best practices for researching employers before you interview for a job.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified

Latest News

A Port Allen toddler drowning in a hotel pool in Biloxi.
2-year-old WBR Parish boy drowns at Biloxi resort
Tyreke Walker
Baton Rouge teen missing after getting swept into rough waters at Alabama beach
Predicting long COVID.
Predicting long COVID: Who’s at risk?
Pinpoint forecast for Monday, May 23.
More storms the next few days until a late week cold front arrives