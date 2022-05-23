LWC holding webinar for job seekers on how to research a company

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Workforce Commission is holding a webinar for potential job seekers to prepare for upcoming job interviews.

Get best practices for researching employers so you can rock the interview. Register for the FREE webinar HERE: https://t.co/cBspKYMWny pic.twitter.com/RLonvw1RSz — Louisiana Workforce Commission (@LouisianaWorks) May 18, 2022

The webinar will be held on Zoom and begins at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 23 you can register here.

The LWC will provide job seekers with some of the best practices for researching employers before you interview for a job.

