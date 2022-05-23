LWC holding webinar for job seekers on how to research a company
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Workforce Commission is holding a webinar for potential job seekers to prepare for upcoming job interviews.
The webinar will be held on Zoom and begins at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 23 you can register here.
The LWC will provide job seekers with some of the best practices for researching employers before you interview for a job.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.