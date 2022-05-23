LSU sweeps No. 21 Vanderbilt for first time; secures No. 4 seed in SEC Tournament

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (37-18, 17-13 SEC) completed the sweep against No. 21 Vanderbilt (35-19, 14-16 SEC) for the first time in program history on Saturday, May 21 taking down the Commodores 21-10. The Tigers combined for 42 runs in the three-game series at outhit the Commodores 41 to 29.

Brayden Jobert and Dylan Crews combined for 19 RBI in the win, including a nine RBI day from Jobert in the series finale. His nine RBI tied the single-game LSU record set by Eric Hendrickson in 1999 vs. Ohio. The two sophomores were a combined 13-for-26 at the plate including two doubles, a triple, and seven home runs, one a grand slam from Jobert in the third game.

The Tigers also earned the No. 4 seed for the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Hoover, Alabama, and will play the winner of 5th seed Auburn and 12th seed Kentucky on Wednesday, May 25.

In the series finale against the Commodores, the Tigers found themselves in an early hole after giving up six runs in the bottom of the second inning, allowing eight hits and committing two errors. LSU would cut the lead in half in the top of the third inning on an RBI double from Tre’ Morgan and a two-run double by Jobert to make it 6-3.

LSU would cut the lead to 6-4 on a solo home run from Tyler McManus in the top of the sixth inning, his ninth of the season. However, in the bottom half of the inning Vanderbilt would add two runs to extend their lead to 8-4.

The Tigers would then add three more runs in the top of the seventh inning to cut the Commodore lead to 8-7. Jobert picked up his first home run of the game on a three-run shot to right-center, his 16th of the season. Vandy would add another run in the bottom half of the seventh to extend their lead to 9-7.

In the top of the eighth inning with the Tigers trailing by two, they erupted for 11 runs to give them their first lead of the game. Josh Pearson got things started on an RBI single to center field to cut the Vandy lead to 9-8 and with the bases loaded Cade Doughty singled to tie the game at 9-9.

Jordan Thompson would follow with an RBI single to give LSU their first lead of the game at 10-9 and then Jobert smashed a grand slam to centerfield extending their lead to 14-9. Cranford would add another RBI on a double to make it 15-9 and then Josh Stevenson laid down a two-run sac bunt on a safety squeeze to make it 17-9. Morgan would tack on one more run with an RBI single to make it 18-9.

Jobert continued his hot day at the plate as he collected his fourth hit of the day on a triple to right-center and then would come into score on an RBI sac-fly from McManus to make it 19-9. Then Dylan Crews would add two more runs on a two-run home run to left-center his fourth home run of the series and 21st of the season.

