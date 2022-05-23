JACQUES TALK: Patrick Queen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baltimore Ravens linebacker and former LSU star Patrick Queen was recently at his alma mater, Livonia High School, hosting a free football camp for roughly 350 kids.

Queen was a pivotal part of LSU’s 2019 national championship team, being named the defensive MVP in the championship game against Clemson. He then went on to become a first-round draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Now entering his third NFL season, Queen visited with us about a number of topics, including the Ravens’ Monday Night Football game this year in New Orleans against the Saints.

