Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

JACQUES TALK: Patrick Queen

Patrick Queen visited with WAFB about a number of topics, including the Ravens' Monday Night Football game this year in New Orleans against the Saints.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baltimore Ravens linebacker and former LSU star Patrick Queen was recently at his alma mater, Livonia High School, hosting a free football camp for roughly 350 kids.

Queen was a pivotal part of LSU’s 2019 national championship team, being named the defensive MVP in the championship game against Clemson. He then went on to become a first-round draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Now entering his third NFL season, Queen visited with us about a number of topics, including the Ravens’ Monday Night Football game this year in New Orleans against the Saints.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified

Latest News

LSU outfielder Brayden Jobert (6)
LSU’s Brayden Jobert named SEC Player of the Week
JACQUES TALK: Patrick Queen
LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU sweeps No. 21 Vanderbilt for first time; secures No. 4 seed in SEC Tournament
LSU Tigers
Crews missiles fly at Hawkins Field as LSU takes series against No. 21 Vanderbilt