Dylan Crews named Co-SEC Player of the Year, 3 Tigers land on All-SEC Teams

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU outfielder Dylan Crews has been named the Co-SEC Player of the Year the league announced on Monday, May 23. Crews becomes the first Tiger to be named Player of the Year since 2012 when Raph Rhymes earned that honor.

All Eyes On 3@__dc4__ is your SEC Co-Player of the Year!



🔗 https://t.co/IGMWEGlGf6 pic.twitter.com/m3AstSutCI — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) May 23, 2022

This season Crews is hitting .345 going 76-for-220 at the plate with eight doubles, four triples, 21 home runs, 67 RBI and 63 runs scored. He leads the SEC in home runs and runs scored, and is No. 2 in triples, total bases with 155, RBI and ranks No. 3 in hits with 76, he also ranks No. 4 in slugging percentage at .705

Crews’ 21 home runs is the most since 2009 when Ryan Schimpf hit 22. Auburn’s Sonny DiChiara shares Player of the Year honors with Crews.

The Longwood, Florida native also earned First-Team All-SEC honors and was also named to the All-SEC Defensive team joined by fellow sophomore Tre’ Morgan.

LSU first baseman Tre' Morgan (18) (Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

For Morgan it is his second straight year being named to the All-SEC Defensive Team. He also ranks No. 3 in the SEC in doubles with 17, hit-by-pitch with 14 and No. 7 in base hits with 74.

In his first season in the SEC Jacob Berry earned Second-Team All-SEC honors with a team-high .381 batting average going 72-for-189 at the plate and hitting .400 in SEC games.

A product of Queen Creek, Arizona has collected eight doubles, 15 home runs, 47 RBI, and 43 runs scored.

LSU third baseman Jacob Berry (14) (Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

LSU right fielder Jacob Berry (14) (Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.