Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Dylan Crews named Co-SEC Player of the Year, 3 Tigers land on All-SEC Teams

LSU center fielder Dylan Crews (3)
LSU center fielder Dylan Crews (3)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU outfielder Dylan Crews has been named the Co-SEC Player of the Year the league announced on Monday, May 23. Crews becomes the first Tiger to be named Player of the Year since 2012 when Raph Rhymes earned that honor.

This season Crews is hitting .345 going 76-for-220 at the plate with eight doubles, four triples, 21 home runs, 67 RBI and 63 runs scored. He leads the SEC in home runs and runs scored, and is No. 2 in triples, total bases with 155, RBI and ranks No. 3 in hits with 76, he also ranks No. 4 in slugging percentage at .705

Crews’ 21 home runs is the most since 2009 when Ryan Schimpf hit 22. Auburn’s Sonny DiChiara shares Player of the Year honors with Crews.

The Longwood, Florida native also earned First-Team All-SEC honors and was also named to the All-SEC Defensive team joined by fellow sophomore Tre’ Morgan.

LSU first baseman Tre' Morgan (18)
LSU first baseman Tre' Morgan (18)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

For Morgan it is his second straight year being named to the All-SEC Defensive Team. He also ranks No. 3 in the SEC in doubles with 17, hit-by-pitch with 14 and No. 7 in base hits with 74.

In his first season in the SEC Jacob Berry earned Second-Team All-SEC honors with a team-high .381 batting average going 72-for-189 at the plate and hitting .400 in SEC games.

A product of Queen Creek, Arizona has collected eight doubles, 15 home runs, 47 RBI, and 43 runs scored.

LSU third baseman Jacob Berry (14)
LSU third baseman Jacob Berry (14)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
LSU right fielder Jacob Berry (14)
LSU right fielder Jacob Berry (14)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified

Latest News

LSU outfielder Brayden Jobert (6)
LSU’s Brayden Jobert named SEC Player of the Week
JACQUES TALK: Patrick Queen.
JACQUES TALK: Patrick Queen
LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU sweeps No. 21 Vanderbilt for first time; secures No. 4 seed in SEC Tournament
LSU Tigers
Crews missiles fly at Hawkins Field as LSU takes series against No. 21 Vanderbilt