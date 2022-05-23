Decent rain chances until cold front arrives Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A series of disturbances will set the stage for periods of wet weather through Thursday morning. Monday and Tuesday thunderstorm coverage will be scattered in nature.

A pocket or two of heavy rain will be possible with storms that develop during the daytime heat. The majority of the rain for the two-day period will occur late morning into the afternoon.

Future radar & clouds for Monday, May 23. (WAFB)

A cold front approaches the area on Wednesday and eventually pushes through Thursday morning. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely both Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Futurecast for Wednesday, May 25. (WAFB)

A few storms could be strong to severe mainly Wednesday afternoon/evening into Thursday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has the northwestern half of the WAFB viewing area under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. Wind and hail are the main concerns. Heavy rain could also be an issue with some possibility of localized flooding.

Severe weather outlook for Wednesday, May 25. (WAFB)

Rain amounts of 2-3″ could be widespread over the four-day period of Monday-Thursday. The cold front will help push out the moisture leaving behind cooler than normal temperatures, drier air, and less humid conditions beginning Thursday afternoon.

Severe weather threat for Wednesday, May 25. (WAFB)

The nice weather should last through Saturday before we start noticing the heat and a slight uptick in humidity Sunday. Memorial Day Monday will be a hot, humid, and mainly dry day as a summer-like weather pattern develops. That trend looks to continue into the middle of next week.

10 day forecast as of Monday, May 23. (WAFB)

